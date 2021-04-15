Raise $2 Billion to Support Full Funding of COVAX Advance Market Commitment, Deputy Secretary-General Urges, in Message for Event

DSG/SM/1569

Deputy Secretary-General

Following is the text of UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s video message to the GAVI COVAX Advance Market Commitment event today:

Mr. Jose Manuel Barroso, Mr. Secretary of State, and Madam Administrator,

Thank you for hosting the launch of the Investment Opportunity for the GAVI COVAX Advance Market Commitment.

We are at a critical juncture in working to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines are received by everyone in an equitable manner. Working together to end the acute phase of the pandemic is critical to save lives, revitalize economies, get us on track to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and build a safer, healthier world for all.

The United Nations, and especially the World Health Organization, are doing everything we can to support COVAX. The Advance Market Commitment is an unprecedented collaboration across the UN system, Governments, civil society organizations and the private sector.

COVAX aims to deliver at least 2 billion doses of vaccines in 2021. That means we need to bridge the gap between high-income economies and the rest of the global community. The world will not be safe until everyone is vaccinated.

In that spirit, I call on all Governments and partners to support the full funding of the COVAX Advance Market Commitment by raising an additional $2 billion by June 2021. Let’s all step up at this pivotal moment, saving lives and investing to end the pandemic and begin the recovery everywhere.

Thank you.

