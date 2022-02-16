R4V Platform Manual for Organizations : Fundraising training program

THE MANUAL

Within the framework of the Inter-Agency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela (R4V), partner organizations share knowledge and information, and work together to improve several aspects of the initiative, including building capacity in fundraising to ensure that these organizations, regardless of their size, are able to implement the activities provided for in the Refugee and Migrant Response Plan, the RMRP.

With that in mind and as co-leader of the Platform, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees – UNHCR identified a significant need among small partner organizations (those with annual financial requirements below USD 160,000) to strengthen their fundraising capacities in order to ensure the implementation of the planned activities.

To fulfill this need, UNHCR and Mobiliza prepared a training program for 11 partner organizations in the R4V Platform, including initial diagnosis, training workshops and customized mentoring, in addition to this manual, which contains supporting texts and exercises on the relevant topics.

At the end of the training program, participating organizations were able to produce a kit for potential donors (including a strategic document with an overview of the organization, main areas of intervention and achievements, as well as visibility and communication products) and a project proposal that could be adapted and customized for future submissions. The program’s activities were carried out remotely from October to December 2020 to ensure the necessary social distancing measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This publication is the result of the joint work between UNHCR Brazil and Mobiliza within the framework of the R4V Brazil Platform, to systematize the contents and needs identified during the training program, but also to serve as a lasting reference tool for participating organizations and others that may have similar demands in terms of fundraising.