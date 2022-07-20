R4V Guiding Note - Planning 2023-2024

The COVID-19 pandemic transformed the human mobility landscape in the region. Activated new protection risks in the region, evidenced significant gaps in the response and provision of services, demanded the adaptation of existing routes, procedures, and mechanisms to guarantee access to protection mechanisms and generated high levels of economic, social, emotional pressure, both in refugees and migrants from Venezuela, as well as in their host communities, in the authorities, organizations and the international community in general.

The effects of this situation, added to the global situation, have been evidenced in specific aspects such as the demand for specialized services, the need to guarantee articulated responses among States, the exhaustion of donors and protection actors at the global level and the various political and institutional transformations that the region is going through.

In this context, the Regional Protection Sector of the R4V Platform identifies the need to:

i) Promote joint protection analysis exercises to identify emerging risks, gaps in response and needs.

ii) Establish, based on these analyses, the strategic priorities for 2023-2024 that guarantee coherence between the needs of the Venezuelan population in the region and the response provided, not only in relation to assistance, but also in relation to legal frameworks, public policies, advocacy and capacity building.

iii) To influence the members of the Sector and Subsectors at the regional and national levels so that the submissions to the RMRP 2023-2024 collect the identified needs and incorporate concrete actions to strengthen the humanitarian-development nexus (public policies, national systems, etc.).

iv) Guarantee a monitoring system (indicators) that responds to the needs of the refugee and migrant population in a multi-year planning commitment that contributes to the sustainability of the financing processes in the next two years.

With this guide, the Sector and its subsectors offer guidelines to address each of the stages of the planning process, as a tool that complements the existing processes at the national and subregional level and that aims to align the strategic framework during the design phase, raise the impact of our response, strengthen our monitoring and evaluation capacity and consolidate our capacity for analysis and adaptation before the authorities, donors, the international community and, mainly, refugees and migrants from Venezuela.