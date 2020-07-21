Quarterly Mixed Migration Update West Africa, Quarter 2, 2020

This Quarterly Mixed Migration Update (QMMU) covers the West Africa (WA) region. The core countries of focus for this region are Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso and Nigeria. Depending on the quarterly trends and migration-related updates, more attention may be given to any of the countries over the rest.

The QMMUs offer a quarterly update on new trends and dynamics related to mixed migration and relevant policy developments in the region. These updates are based on compilation of a wide range of secondary (data) sources, brought together within a regional framework and applying a mixed migration analytical lens. Similar QMMU’s are available for all MMC regions.

Key Updates

• Regional fluctuation in mobility: According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), border closures across most of the West African region in response to the coronavirus pandemic had a significant impact on regional mobility. There was a steep decline in flows in March, and an overall reduction in flows of 39% in the period January-May 2020. It appears that this trend is beginning to reverse, however, as flows between April and May increased by 65%.

• Malian displacement within and from Burkina Faso: Violence in northern Burkina Faso has caused the near total evacuation of two refugee camps, previously hosting more than 15,000 Malian refugees.

More than 4,000 of the refugees have returned to Mali, and others have faced secondary displacement within northern Burkina Faso.

• Influx of Nigerians to Maradi: Some 23,000 persons fleeing Nigeria were allowed to enter Niger in April, seeking refuge in its Maradi region. They were driven out by violent attacks by bandits and vigilantes in the northwestern Nigerian states of Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara.

• Canary Islands arrivals: The estimated number of irregular arrivals in the Canary Islands for the April-June quarter, based on a compilation of Spain Weekly Snapshots (Weeks 14-26) from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), was 1,240. This showed a slight decrease over the previous quarter (1,625). The estimated 2,865 refugees and migrants who have arrived in the Canary Islands so far in 2020 has already outstripped the total figure for all of 2019 (2,700).

• Talibés returning to Niger: Some7,000 Nigeriens had returned from Nigeria to southern Niger from the beginning of the quarter to mid-June. The majority of these were unaccompanied minors, talibés coming back to Niger following the closure of Koranic schools in northern Nigeria due to the pandemic.