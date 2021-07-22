Quarterly Mixed Migration Update North Africa, Quarter 2, 2021

his Quarterly Mixed Migration Update (QMMU) covers the North Africa (NA) region. The core countries of focus for this region are Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Sudan and Tunisia. Depending on the quarterly trends and migration-related updates, more attention may be given to some of the countries over the rest.

The QMMUs offer a quarterly update on new trends and dynamics related to mixed migration and relevant policy developments in the region. These updates are based on a compilation of a wide range of secondary (data) sources, brought together within a regional framework and applying a mixed migration analytical lens. Similar QMMUs are available for all MMC regions.

Key Updates

• Land and sea arrivals to Italy and Spain from North Africa through the Central (CMR) and Western Mediterranean Routes (WMR) increased by 251% compared to the same period in 2020.

• Arrivals to Spain include a particularly sharp increase in movements to Ceuta around May 17th – 18th, with estimates suggesting a number of between 8,000 and 12,000 arrivals to the Spanish enclave, amidst political tensions between Morocco and Spain. Of this number of arrivals, it was reported more than 5,000 were pushed back to Morocco from Ceuta during the following days.

• The trend of an increase in Algerian arrivals to Spain which started in 2020 has continued to sustain, with Algerian media reporting more than 10,000 Algerians arrived in Spain in the first five months of 2021.

• 8,676 refugees and migrants were intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard in Q2, representing a 266% increase compared to the same period in 2020, and following an 85% increase reported in Q1.

• 464 refugees and migrants were reported dead or missing, of which 410 were along the CMR and 54 were along the WMR, between April – June 2021.

• In Q2, reports were published on the challenging conditions in the refugee camps in Eastern Sudan hosting Ethiopian refugees in Tigray, with camps reaching their maximum capacity, new arrivals overstaying their time in transit camps, and the potential of devastating effects tied to the upcoming rainy season.