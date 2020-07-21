Quarterly Mixed Migration Update North Africa, Quarter 2, 2020

This Quarterly Mixed Migration Update (QMMU) covers the North Africa (NA) region. The core countries of focus for this region are Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Sudan and Tunisia. Depending on the quarterly trends and migration-related updates, more attention may be given to some of the countries over the rest.

The QMMUs offer a quarterly update on new trends and dynamics related to mixed migration and relevant policy developments in the region. These updates are based on a compilation of a wide range of secondary (data) sources, brought together within a regional framework and applying a mixed migration analytical lens. Similar QMMUs are available for all MMC regions.

Key Updates

• Between April and June, most official border entry and exit points remained closed in North Africa to halt the spread of COVID-19, severely constraining cross-border mobility. Moreover, UNHCR and IOM continued to suspend resettlement and voluntary humanitarian return (VHR) procedures, respectively.

• The number of refugees and migrants who reportedly died or disappeared along the Central Mediterranean Route (CMR) decreased this quarter compared to April – June 2019 (134 down from 253). Around half of the casualties are linked to a shipwreck in early June off the Tunisian coast, leaving more than 60 dead.

• Some mixed migration routes appear less affected by COVID-19 restrictions: 3,859 refugees and migrants crossed the Mediterranean to Italy in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 2,253 during the same period last year.

• In Sudan, the unofficial border crossings at Karb Eltoum, at the Libya border, and Agok, at the South Sudan border, remained open, according to IOM. At the end of June, Sudanese security forces arrested 122 Sudanese mercenaries on their way to fight in Libya. During this quarter, Libya intensified deportations of Sudanese at its southeast border.

• IOM reports that 170 Sudanese IDPs working in Chadian goldmines remain stuck across the border and are unable to return to Sudan.

• Intra-urban and intra-state mobility restrictions severely disrupted the livelihood opportunities of refugees and migrants across the region. In Libya, 78% of refugees and migrants applied negative coping strategies to access food. In Tunisia, an estimated 94% of those who were working before the COVID-19 crisis have lost their income. In Sudan, key informants interviewed by MMC reported large-scale food insecurity expected among refugees and migrants.