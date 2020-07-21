Quarterly Mixed Migration Update Middle East, Quarter 2, 2020

This Quarterly Mixed Migration Update (QMMU) covers the Middle East region (ME). The core countries of focus for this region are Iraq, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Israel and Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT), the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, and Turkey. Depending on the quarterly trends and migrationrelated updates, more attention may be given to some countries over the rest.

The QMMUs offer a quarterly update on new trends and dynamics related to mixed migration and relevant policy developments in the region. These updates are based on compilation of a wide range of secondary (data) sources, brought together within a regional framework and applying a mixed migration analytical lens. Similar QMMUs are available for all MMC regions.

Key Updates

• COVID-19: Despite an ease of COVID-19 government restrictions in most countries in the region, the COVID-19 outbreak and economic downturn is impacting the entire region. Protection concerns around refugees’ and migrants’ access to healthcare and employment remain. In Lebanon, Ethiopian domestic workers were ‘dumped onto the street’ by their employment sponsor, reportedly because of the sponsor’s inability to care for them.

• Repatriation of migrant workers: COVID-19 reportedly prompted several GCC countries and countries of origin to organise mass repatriations of migrant workers. The COVID-19 pandemic is allegedly also used as an excuse by employers to terminate contracts, withhold salary pay and deport or force migrant workers back to their home countries.

• Arrivals in Greece: Compared to the previous quarter, there has been a decrease in new arrivals in Greece via sea (-7,022 or 93% decrease) and land (-1,819 or 89% decrease). The quarterly trend is downward, but the monthly trend is upward. The sea arrivals increased in May (+189 or 485% increase) and June (+35 or 15% increase), as did the land arrivals in May (+21 or 54% increase) and June (+73 or 122% increase).

• Arrivals in Turkey: A total of 17,377 arrivals in Turkey were recorded during this quarter, which is a 62% decrease from the previous quarter when 46,183 arrivals were recorded (-28,806). The majority of arrivals are from Afghanistan (40%) and Syria (17%).

• People apprehended/rescued in seas around Turkey: 2,674 people were apprehended/rescued in the seas surrounding Turkey, whereas the total of the previous quarter was 9,053 (-6,379 or 70% decrease). In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, it is interesting to observe an upward trend for the number of apprehensions in the months of April, May and June (253, 605, and 1,816 respectively).

• Missing refugees and migrants: 134 people were reported to have gone missing or died while crossing the Mediterranean Sea. 4 people were recorded missing or dead in the Eastern Mediterranean, which is a very stark decrease when comparing it with the 67 people who went missing or died in the previous quarter, but exactly the same as the number of Q4 2019. Around the same time last year, from Q1 2019 to Q2 2019, we saw an increase (+23 or 164% increase).