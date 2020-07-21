Quarterly Mixed Migration Update East Africa & Yemen, Quarter 2, 2020

This Quarterly Mixed Migration Update (QMMU) covers the East Africa and Yemen region (EAY). The core countries of focus for this region are Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi, Somalia, DR Congo, South Sudan and Yemen. Depending on the quarterly trends and migration-related updates, more attention may be given to any of the countries over the rest.

The QMMUs offer a quarterly update on new trends and dynamics related to mixed migration and relevant policy developments in the region. These updates are based on a compilation of a wide range of secondary (data) sources, brought together within a regional framework and applying a mixed migration analytical lens. Similar QMMUs are available for all MMC regions.

Key Updates

• Tens of thousands of refugees and migrants remain stranded throughout the region due to border closures and other restrictions, including in Djibouti, Somalia and Yemen. Many face stigma and discrimination amid COVID-19 fears.

• COVID-19 border closures result in historic lows of East African arrivals to Yemen, but at least 14,500 refugees and migrants trapped within Yemen.

• Ethiopian returns from Saudi Arabia slow this quarter, with only 3,144 Ethiopians returned between April and June.

• Uganda temporarily opened key border crossings along its western border with the Democratic Republic of Congo to allow Congolese refugees to cross the border to escape violence and access humanitarian relief.

• Unrest in Ethiopia about the killing of Oromo singer and activist on 30 June sparks fears of mass crackdown on Oromo population and increasing concerns for the situation of Oromo in the country.

• Ethiopian migrants stranded in Lebanon among unrest caused by impact of Lebanon’s economic downturn and COVID-19 restrictions.