Quarterly Mixed Migration Update Asia, Quarter 4, 2020

Key Updates

• Economic difficulties prompt governments to resume labor mobility schemes: Bleak employment prospects and the loss of remittances in home countries, have caused many migrants to consider re-migration in search of livelihoods. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Pacific Islands nations, among others, have begun negotiations to resume sending their citizens abroad as part of labor mobility schemes.

• Concerns rise as over 3,000 Rohingya refugees transferred to the isolated island of Bhasan Char:

Since early December, Bangladesh has executed its plan to move Rohingya refugees from Cox’s Bazar refugee camps to the isolated island of Bhasan Char. Rights groups are concerned that the relocations have occurred via coercion and force.

• Initiatives to regularize migrant workers welcomed in Thailand and Malaysia, however concerns over labor exploitation persist: Thailand and Malaysia are among countries who have rolled out recent initiatives to regularize sections of their migrant workforces. Rights groups, however, have highlighted the need to simultaneously address prevailing issues of labor exploitation in both countries.

• Increased concerns over the impact of COVID-19 on women and girls in mixed migration movements:

Reports by the UNHCR showed that women and girls worldwide, including refugee and displaced women and girls, have experienced increased gender-based violence since the COVID-19 outbreak.

COVID-19 has also fueled increased human trafficking and exploitation in countries across the region, including Cambodia and India.

• Good practices emerge across the region, although more actions are needed to promote the inclusion of refugees and migrants in national COVID-19 responses: As COVID-19 vaccination programs are to be rolled out in many countries in 2021, concerns are emerging over whether refugees and migrants will be adequately accounted for in national vaccination plans.