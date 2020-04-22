Quarterly Mixed Migration Update Asia, Quarter 1, 2020

This Quarterly Mixed Migration Update (QMMU) covers Southern and Southeast Asia. The core countries of focus for this region are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Thailand. Depending on the quarterly trends and migration-related updates, more attention may be given to any of the countries over the rest.

The QMMUs offer a quarterly update on new trends and dynamics related to mixed migration and relevant policy developments in the region. These updates are based on a compilation of a wide range of secondary (data) sources, brought together within a regional framework and applying a mixed migration analytical lens. Similar QMMUs are available for all MMC regions.

Key Updates

• Mass returns of Afghan refugees and migrants: An estimated 200,000 refugees and migrants returned to Afghanistan in March, primarily from Iran, raising concerns over the spread of COVID-19 and putting pressure on Afghanistan’s weak health systems and economic infrastructure.

• Migration trends reverse as Bangladeshis return home from India: India’s controversial Citizenship Act has provoked fears of detention, deportation, and statelessness for India’s Muslim population as well as Muslim migrants from countries such as Bangladesh. Fearing increased discrimination, many migrants began returning to Bangladesh using brokers, often at high expense, to facilitate their irregular journeys.

• Continued concerns over marriage migration from Cox’s Bazar: Rohingya women and girls are reportedly continuing to utilize marriage to facilitate secondary movement from Cox’s Bazar to Malaysia and Indonesia, where Rohingya men are offering to pay in exchange for marriage.

• Central Asian countries to address statelessness: New laws passed in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan allow stateless people to apply for citizenship.

• First climate change asylum claim recognized: In its ruling on the first climate change asylum case in New Zealand, the UN Human Rights Committee stated that countries should not deport individuals who face climate change-induced conditions that violate the right to life.

• Concerns over the impact of COVID-19 on refugees and migrants: Across Asia, the socio-economic and health implications of COVID-19 have already been far-reaching, with worries that refugees and migrants may be disproportionately affected in the face of systemic barriers to accessing healthcare and other essential services.