A quarter of a million refugees reached by JRS Global Education Initiative

Rome – Today the Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) is happy to announce that the Global Education Initiative (GEI), an international campaign to raise USD 35 million to open the doors of our education programmes to 100,000 new refugees by 2020, has surpassed its goal. In 2018 JRS provided education to 253,496 refugees and raised 81 per cent of the financial goal. In order to ensure our continued service to refugee students, teacher trainees, and lifelong learners, the campaign hopes to raise the remaining USD 6.7 million.

The average length of time that a refugee is displaced is 26 years, and some 13 million people are trapped in this limbo defined as “protracted refugee situations.” People who believed they would be staying in a host country temporarily find themselves in a prolonged state of dependence and crisis. With half of all refugees being children, and a significant number of these children out of school, JRS surpassing our goal of educating an additional 100,000 refugees is a positive start.

Millions more face a future devoid of opportunities, and JRS will continue to support refugee education from primary school to adulthood, and then continue to do so for their children. By providing education to displaced people, JRS gives children a safe and stable environment, and gives older refugees the tools required to access the economic opportunities needed for life.

"When a population moves to a place, due to emergency situations and particularly after conflict, education is key to restoring promoting well-being, as well as restoring the community."

Nadezhna Castellano, Former JRS International Education Specialist

The Global Education Initiative takes steps to ensure sustainable, lifelong opportunities for education. The initiative is committed to being:

Accessible. It is available to all who are displaced, for as long as they are displaced.

Varied. It runs pre-primary, primary, secondary, post-secondary and supplemental education programs for children, adults, and prospective teachers.

Adaptive. It is trauma-informed and draws from the local and refugee communities.

Equal. It is committed to increasing access for women and girls, especially in secondary education.

Sustainable. It trains teachers from within refugee communities.

Expansive. There are opportunities for post-secondary and professional education for adult refugees.

More information on the Global Education Initiative can be found in our 2018 Annual Report.