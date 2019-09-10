10 Sep 2019

Quality Infrastructure and Natural Disaster Resiliency

Report
from Asian Development Bank
Published on 31 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (369.37 KB)

Increasing the quality of infrastructure may have a large impact on decreasing costs arising from natural disasters.

A review of the academic literature on the topic has proved that most studies have been focused on how to finance the risk and indemnify the damages caused by an earthquake, rather than on mitigation measures. We assess the impact of quality infrastructure, development indicators, and corruption on damages caused by a natural disaster using a panel data from 14 Asia and Pacific countries for 2007–2017. Using the generalized method of moments and vector error correction model, we quantify the role of quality infrastructure in disaster impact mitigation. The empirical results suggest that increasing the quality of infrastructure may have a large impact on decreasing costs arising from natural disasters, and that policy makers should use public–private cooperation and schemes we introduced to prompt the construction of quality infrastructure. Because quality infrastructure development suffers from a lack of financing, several financing schemes are presented.

Asian Development Bank:
© Asian Development Bank

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.