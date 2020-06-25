Quality funding: How to reach critical mass - June 2020

Introduction

Quality funding is a fundamental enabler of many aspects of the Grand Bargain, including localisation, participation, working across the nexus, and enhanced efficiency and effectiveness (ODI, 2019; ODI, 2020). The Grand Bargain has stimulated substantial change in both the provision and our collective understanding of quality humanitarian funding. However, quality funding is spread unevenly across the humanitarian system, certain sticking points and risks, while well identified, have yet to be addressed and the volumes currently provided fall well short of what would be required to drive transformative change. Unlocking a significant increase in the supply of quality funding and ensuring effective distribution and management across the delivery chain of aid organisations therefore is critical to realise the gains envisaged by the architects of the Grand Bargain.

This policy brief identifies opportunities for a radical scale-up in quality funding, including proposing a new concept of quality funding; recommending a series of good practices that should be the focus of scale-up efforts; and identifying critical risks and sticking points which must be addressed to unlock further progress.

The political and technical actions recommended are intended as next steps for Grand Bargain signatories. However, these will take time to implement, and given the centrality of quality funding to humanitarian reform, the quality funding agenda must be a key component of post2021 successor to the Grand Bargain. This includes ensuring that there is an accountable entity to support and monitor progress against recommendations and commitments.

In this context the Quality Funding Workstream, with the support of FAO, commissioned this brief alongside a complementary catalogue of quality funding practices, to identify recommendations which support the future implementation of quality funding. This brief draws on the quality funding catalogue, carried out by Development Initiatives (Development Initiatives, 2020), and two recently completed studies from the Workstream Co-convenor agencies: an internal assessment of UNICEF’s experiences of cascading quality funding to implementing partners (UNICEF, 2020), which is intended as a precedent for other UN agencies to identify opportunities to increase levels of cascaded quality funding; and a study on the added value of flexible funding to the ICRC (ICRC, 2020).

The brief also builds on a series of interviews carried out in May 2020 and a range of earlier research outputs generated by Quality Funding Workstream. Finally, the brief integrates throughout, early and emerging lessons from the humanitarian financing response to the COVID-19 pandemic (see Box 1).