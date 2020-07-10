Quality of Care in Humanitarian Settings (June 2020)

Background

Improving the quality of humanitarian health response has been a continuous goal for the humanitarian community.

The development of global standards such as Sphere, the Inter Agency Field Manual for Reproductive Health in Emergencies and IASC Guidelines for Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) in Emergency Settings are one part of this and are widely used and accepted as standards to achieve in humanitarian settings.

Quality of Care is also a key component of the right to health (2) and access to quality health care services is critical to achieving Universal Health Coverage. Globally new momentum has gathered to address quality of care especially in fragile, conflict and vulnerable settings.

In recognition of the all these efforts and the need to assure and improve quality of health care in humanitarian settings where the Cluster system is activated, in 2019 the Global Health Cluster established a Quality Improvement Task Team to consider how this may be addressed.

In September 2019, 36 partners and agencies convened to discuss and agree on what quality of care entails in humanitarian settings, its definition, scope, and key issues that should be considered in a humanitarian response.