29 Jul 2019

Quality and accountability compass, 2018 version

Report
from Groupe Urgence - Réhabilitation - Développement
Published on 29 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (5.02 MB)

WHAT IS THE COMPASS AND HOW DOES IT RELATE TO THE CORE HUMANITARIAN STANDARD?

The COMPASS is a quality and accountability management method for humanitarian and development projects. It has been specifically designed by Groupe URD to help apply the quality and accountability commitments of the Core Humanitarian Standard in the field for any intervention zone, sector or context.

  • The COMPASS – An up-dated version of the Quality COMPAS

The COMPAS was first developed by Groupe URD in 2004 and was organised around a quality reference framework, the Compass Rose, made up of 12 quality criteria. In 2014, Groupe URD joined HAP International, People In Aid and the Sphere Project in their efforts to harmonise standards and integrate the Quality COMPAS reference framework into the Core Humanitarian Standard (CHS).

  • Core Humanitarian Standard (CHS) – Nine Commitments and Quality Criteria

The COMPASS is built around the Core Humanitarian Standard on Quality and Accountability (CHS). This is a voluntary code that describes the essential elements of principled, accountable and quality humanitarian action.

The Core Humanitarian Standard sets out Nine Commitments centred on communities and people affected by crisis that organisations and individuals can use to improve the quality and accountability of humanitarian or development interventions.

