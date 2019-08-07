Quadrennial Evaluation Synthesis: Synthesis of Evaluation Findings and Lessons from OCHA-managed Evaluations 2014-2017 - February 2018

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Background

This report provides a synthesis of the main findings and lessons arising from evaluations managed by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) – both OCHA-internal evaluations and Inter-Agency Humanitarian Evaluations – during the period 2014-2017. This includes four crisis-specific evaluations of humanitarian responses in the Philippines (Typhoon Haiyan), South Sudan, the Central African Republic and the Syria crisis, together with global evaluations of the use of Common Humanitarian Funds and of multi-year planning. Much of the focus is on Transformative Agenda priorities, but the synthesis also attempts to highlight those findings most relevant to the post-World Humanitarian Summit (WHS) agenda, as well as those relating to OCHA’s own core functions.

The findings from the evaluations converge around the following issues:

Effectiveness of Humanitarian Responses

Overall, the relief components of the responses reviewed are judged to have been largely successful in achieving their objectives. The interventions reviewed in inter-agency evaluations were found to have been overall successful in saving lives and tackling the more acute needs and risks that each crisis created. Indeed, in the South Sudan case, the intervention probably averted famine. The recovery components, by contrast, are found to be much weaker. The evaluations shed useful light on key enabling and disabling factors in the effectiveness of humanitarian responses across different contexts. The conflict-related responses in particular have taken place in highly challenging circumstances, and performance has to be judged accordingly. One overarching challenge in this area lies in assessing the effectiveness of a given intervention, especially when it may have been conducted remotely and with limited oversight. Unclear target setting is one factor in this, as is the over-reliance on output delivery as a measure of effectiveness. But the achievement of objectives is, in any case, highly contingent on changing circumstances in such contexts, particularly with respect to limits on access.

Leadership: the Humanitarian Coordinator, Humanitarian Country Team and Beyond

The rapid deployment of senior leaders has proved its value in the initial phase of the relief response – though short-term deployments are no substitute for sustained leadership in protracted crises or for collective leadership by the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT). In spite of the existence of a Level-3 crisis roster of senior humanitarian coordinators, there remains a global shortage of suitable senior leaders. The evaluations also highlight a significant leadership deficit at levels below the HCT, notably at cluster and inter-cluster levels, and suggest the need both to empower these lower levels of leadership and to hold them better to account. The other main lesson that emerges is the need for senior agency staff to provide leadership that goes beyond their own agency agendas and genuinely supports the collective inter-agency agenda.

Advocacy, Policy, and Humanitarian Diplomacy

The Syria crisis response provides important lessons for OCHA and the wider system concerning humanitarian advocacy and diplomacy. By painstakingly making the case for scaled-up cross-border work to access opposition-held areas, OCHA and the Emergency Relief Coordinator provided much of the basis for the 2014 series of Security Council resolutions that enabled scaled-up operations from neighbouring countries. In particular, resolution 2165 opened up new legal avenues for aid to enter otherwise difficult to reach areas. A crucial part of this was developing the related policy case. The evaluation concludes that OCHA can and should lead on high-level access negotiations and related strategy – in part because it is not subject to the same pragmatic constraints as the operational agencies. Syria provides both an important precedent and a potential template.

Needs assessment and the Humanitarian Programme Cycle

Joint needs assessment emerges as an area of significant progress in humanitarian action. While it has taken time to develop the level of context-specific detail required (Syria, South Sudan), more recent results – notably in the form of increasingly detailed Humanitarian Needs Overviews feeding into revised Humanitarian Response Plans – have been a significant advance on previous practice. That said, a number of lessons emerge and standard format initial rapid assessments have variable utility, depending on context. At the operational level, sector-specific assessments have much more significance than ‘broad-spectrum’ (multi-sector) joint assessments. The evidence from the evaluations suggests that the function of the different types of assessment is currently confused, that potential synergies between them are not realised, and that joint assessments too often do not perform their intended functions. As a result, the Humanitarian Programme Cycle’s goal of evidence-based strategic planning is not currently being realised to the extent it should be.

Strategic and Operational Planning

Humanitarian Response Plans (HRPs) are generally reckoned to be an advance on the previous Consolidated Appeals Process (CAP). Three main challenges are highlighted in the evaluations. The first is the commonly reported lack of full ownership of the HRPs even by HCT members. Individual agency agendas dominate decision making, and there is a lack of collective accountability for delivering the HRP. The second issue is that the HRP is seen much more as a fundraising document than as a plan that provides a genuine strategic road map; yet the larger donors tend not to use it to determine how to allocate funds. The HRP is thus in danger of being neither an effective fundraising tool nor an effective management or accountability tool. The third issue concerns the operational level of planning, which is generally judged weak, too much based on outputs and vague indicators, and providing a limited basis for measuring progress. That said, the HRP and sector-level plans do provide a necessary means to reconcile and coordinate existing plans, and to compile and monitor common targets. This provides a basis for accountability and course correction with respect to the overall response through the HCT, cluster and inter-cluster mechanisms and otherwise.

Recovery, Resilience and Multi-year Planning

The theme of relatively strong relief responses but much weaker response to more structural problems recurs throughout the evaluations. It appears that ambition often far outstrips capacity to deliver in this respect, particularly with regard to pre-existing, chronic problems and service deficits. Yet these often form part of the ambition of the HRPs and must be judged accordingly. The Multi-Year Planning evaluation notes that in many fragile and conflict-affected contexts, development action is under-resourced – while humanitarians find themselves drawn into costly long-term substitution. To succeed, a multi-year plan needs development action at scale.

Engagement with Government and Civil Society

The nature of engagement that is possible with government and civil society depends greatly on the crisis context. Yet even in conflict situations, the conclusion from the evaluations is that more can generally be done on both fronts than is currently acknowledged. The international humanitarian system provides a potential bridge between national or local capacities and the resources necessary to mobilise them fully – something that the post-WHS agenda will increasingly rely on.

Community Engagement and Accountability to Affected Populations (AAP)

In the case of Typhoon Haiyan, community engagement was central to the response, and a number of lessons emerge as to how best to engage with communities. The Central African Republic and South Sudan evaluations, by contrast, suggest that community engagement remains a blind spot of the inter-agency system. Rather than being seen as integral to relevant and effective programming, it is often treated as (at best) a secondary aspect of the response and something to be attended to once the programme is established. The difficulty of working in insecure environments does not sufficiently explain the contrast with the Philippines case.

Coordination Processes and Application of the Level 3 Mechanism

All of the evaluations tend to the view that coordination processes have been too heavy, slow or cumbersome, particularly at the strategic or HCT level. At the cluster or sector level, heavy demands for information and calls on staff time in attending meetings are highlighted in particular. At least by implication, the benefit provided by these processes was (in many cases) not felt to justify the costs. The Level 3 (L3) mechanism proved its worth as a means of focusing attention on acute situations and mobilising commensurate financial and human resources. Its value in relation to the post-emergency phase and protracted crises is much less clear. Overall, the L3 declaration achieved its principle aim of forcing the pace of the response.

Information Management

OCHA’s role in this field is widely acknowledged to be pivotal, though it depends heavily on others to provide accurate and timely information. One of the main challenges is the perceived burden on operational agencies of providing the information requested by OCHA to feed into its information products, the value of which is not always perceived by those same agencies.

Humanitarian Financing

The evaluation of the Common Humanitarian Funds (CHFs) concludes that given global humanitarian funding constraints, the focus of CHFs should remain on life-saving humanitarian response, integrating resilience when possible. More robust efforts are needed to refer longerterm projects for development funding, and to enable local NGOs to access available humanitarian funds.