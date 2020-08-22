QRCS set to support 22 countries against Coronavirus 2019

August 22nd, 2020 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has launched a largescale international relief initiative to implement a series of Coronavirus 2019 control projects in 22 countries, benefiting some 320,000 persons.

The list of target countries includes the following:

Asia: Palestine, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Tajikistan, Mongolia, and Laos. Africa: Ethiopia, Chad, Senegal, Mauritania, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Sierra Leone. Europe: Albania, Kosovo, and Montenegro. South America: Venezuela, El Salvador, and Peru. North America: Panama. Oceania: Vanuatu.

A budget of QR 2,236,827 was allocated for the scheme, which will be implemented directly by QRCS’s foreign representation offices and missions, in cooperation with the host fellow National Societies.

Eng. Ibrahim Abdullah Al-Maliki, said, “The initiative is aimed at backing the efforts exerted by those countries to reduce the spread of the virus, alleviate its impact on the populations, provide health protection supplies for ambulance and emergency personnel, and support health facilities and services to be able to provide care for the suspected and confirmed cases”.

This initiative, he explained, was a cardinal form of support for the health systems in the target countries, where the consequences of the pandemic weighed heavily on the health facilities. “QRCS will provide medicines, medical equipment, and consumables for the treatment of patients,” said Eng. Al-Maliki. “We will enhance protection of the medical professionals who deal with quarantined patients, by securing masks, gloves, sanitizers, and other medical protective supplies. Also, food baskets will be distributed to the families most affected by the lockdown”.

For the purpose of implementation, cooperation agreements were signed with the partner National Societies. Preliminary coordination has already commenced, and the execution process will last until the end of 2020.

This is part of QRCS’s efforts to combat COVID-19 in Qatar and beyond. Under the supervision of Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), QRCS has undertaken significant roles in operating quarantine facilities, taking swabs at its Workers’ Health Centers, and deploying its ambulance vehicles and first responders.

At the same time, QRCS’s volunteers made remarkable achievements in raising awareness at shopping centers and public places, disinfecting streets and districts, inspecting hygiene compliance, just to name a few.

Internationally, QRCS has conducted many Coronavirus control and relief operations, through its missions in Lebanon, Bangladesh, Turkey, Iraq, Yemen, and Gaza. This portfolio involved establishing isolation centers and field hospitals, supporting health care facilities, providing medical protective materials, and donating in-kind medical supplies for health authorities.

QRCS pays great attention to economic and food aid for the communities, refugees, and displaced persons affected by the pandemic, believing that concerted efforts are necessary to fight such a threat to millions of lives around the world.