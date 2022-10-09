QRCS launches Warm Winter Campaign 2022-2023 [EN/AR]

October 9 th , 2022 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has announced the launch of its annual “Warm Winter” winterization campaign. Under the theme “Humanity First: We Give Them Warmth”, the new drive is aimed at providing QR 13.5 million worth of winter projects/aid for the benefit of 261,300 people in 14 countries.

Ali bin Hassan Al-Hammadi, Secretary-General of QRCS, said, “Too harsh is the winter for those families afflicted by the ‘downs of life’!

They find themselves forcibly displaced to escape with their lives and children, suffering cold nights and hard days. For them to feel human, we need to show our humanity first. In anticipation of the painfully cold winter, here is our new ‘Warm Winter’ campaign, which seeks to ensure the warmth and protection of hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people. All humane donors are invited to be part of this noble humanitarian endeavor, helping to alleviate the impact of the severe winter on those in need”.

Under the project, a wide range of humanitarian aid will be provided, including heating materials; women's, men's and children's coats; shelter kits (e.g., blankets, mattresses, carpets, straw mats, flashlights, electric heaters, and tarpaulins); winter medicines for common cold and fever; food parcels of local staples; and white flour for the production of bread.

In addition, QRCS will construct shelter units; install solar-powered water heaters; and construct water tanks.

The total number of people targeted with this winter aid is some 261,300 in numerous countries worst affected by the harsh winter conditions, as follows: Syria (40,830 beneficiaries), the West Bank and Al-Quds (13,752), Gaza (20,310), Yemen (35,879), Iraq (12,312), Lebanon (24,450), Jordan (31,600), Bangladesh (38,036), Afghanistan (22,890),

Sudan (6,545), Somalia (9,120), Albania (3,000), Kosovo (674), and Mongolia (1,920).

According to Youssef Mohamed Al-Awadi, Director of Resource Development Department at QRCS, there are many methods for donation to this humanitarian campaign, including QRCS’s website (www.qrcs.qa), donor service (66666364), home donation collection (33998898), and bank transfer to QNB (IBAN:

QA21QNBA000000000850020196062), Masraf Al-Rayan (IBAN:

QA18MAFR00000000000011199980003), QIB (IBAN:

QA51QISB000000000110575190014), or QIIB (IBAN:

QA66QIIB000000001111126666003).

Under license No. LC2022QRCR01-000212 by the Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA), QRCS designed donation packages to expand the impact of donations. These include:

“Give Food”: Provide food items for 60 beneficiaries at a value of QR 2,600. “Give Warmth”: Provide heating materials for 24 beneficiaries at a value of QR 1,300. “Give Medication”: Provide winter medicines for 24 beneficiaries at a value of QR 500.

About Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is Qatar’s first humanitarian and volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 192 National Societies. It is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian and social efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

Both locally and internationally, QRCS has relief and development operations in numerous countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, and Central and South America. Its humanitarian mandates include disaster preparedness, response, recovery, and risk reduction. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, food, water, shelter, and other needs of local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian diplomacy and advocacy front.

With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity, inspired by the seven Fundamental Principles of humanitarian action: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality