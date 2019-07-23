QRCS Launches QR 6 million Adhahi Project for 184,000 Beneficiaries [EN/AR]

July 23rd, 2019 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has announced the launch of an Adhahi Project for the year 1440 A.H., with the aim of facilitating the observation of Islamic Udhiya sacrifice ritual. The theme of the project is ‘Udhiya Is the True Eid’.

Under the QR 6 million project, the Adhahi sacrifices will be distributed in the form of food aid to a total of 184,000 beneficiaries in Qatar and 23 African and Asian countries.

QRCS Secretary-General, Ali bin Hassan Al-Hammadi, congratulated the Qatari people and the Muslim Nation for the approach of the Eid-ul-Adha. "For the second year in a row, QRCS launches the Adhahi Project. To make it easy for everyone to observe the ritual, we will undertake the whole process on behalf of the participating public. All you have to do is to choose your animal, specify where it will be used, and pay the price. After that, we will do everything for you".

In Qatar, Widam Food Co. will provide and slaughter 800 heads of sheep within the legal and health regulations. Then, QRCS's personnel and volunteers will distribute the meat to the needy families registered with social assistance programs.

At the same time, QRCS partners with Islamic Relief and Munazzamat Al-Da'wa Al-Islamiyya to distribute QR 5,586,500 worth of Adhahi food aid to 176,000 needy persons in 23 countries (Chad, Malawi, Somalia, Ethiopia, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Yemen, Syria, Gaza, Togo, Mali, Kenya, Uganda, Zanzibar, Ivory Coast, The Gambia, Sudan, Burundi, Rwanda, Eritrea, and Ghana).

To choose your animal and pay the price, you can go to QRCS's agents at malls and Al-Meera stores, visit QRCS's website (www.qrcs.org.qa), contact the hotlines (66644822 – 66666364 – 16002), transfer the funds via Barwa Bank (IBAN: QA74BRWA000000000200000094353), or send “1” in SMS as follows: 92552 (QR 250), 92869 (QR 350), or 92556 (QR 750).