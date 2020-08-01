QRCS delivers Adahi food aid to 125,000 beneficiaries

August 1st, 2020 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has begun Phase 2 of the Adahi project for the year 1441 A.H., which involves slaughtering the Adahi Qurbani animals and distributing the meat rations as food aid to 125,000 poor persons in Qatar and five other countries.

Locally, the distribution of meat will be at Al-Wakra Butchery, 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., during the third and fourth days of Eid-ul-Adha. The third day is allocated for families, while the fourth day will resume families and receive other beneficiaries from foreign communities, laborers, and staff.

To ensure a smooth reception and distribution process, a group of 40 volunteers will be stationed there to organize the entry of cars, apply all the safety precautions announced by the government, and check the e-vouchers sent to the beneficiaries. All the steps will be taken quickly without the beneficiary having to get out of the car at all.

A total of 1,000 heads of sheep is to be distributed, including 605 animals for 711 families registered with QRCS's social assistance program, 50 animals for poor members of the Sudanese community, 200 animals for poor members of the Yemeni community, 109 animals to be distributed at 436 rooms hosting 2,180 laborers in total, and 36 animals for the workers and donation collection agents taking part in the implementation of the project.

Using six buses for transportation, the volunteers will deliver Adahi meat to 52 beneficiary families living in remote areas of the country.

In the West Bank, QRCS’s representation mission is distributing Adahi sheep meat to 7,355 families in many areas, including the city of Hebron and neighboring villages, Ramallah, Al-Bireh, villages of northwestern Jerusalem, Qalqilya, Tubas, Aghwar Shamaliyah, Salfit, Jericho, Aghwar Janoubiyah, Nablus, Aghwar Wusta, Tulkarm, Jenin, and the city of Bethlehem and neighboring villages.

Zeena Hmoud, acting head of QRCS’s mission in the West Bank and Jerusalem, said the Adahi project would have a great impact on the Palestinian families. “It reflects the solidarity between the Palestinian and Qatari peoples,” she added. “The project serves as a bridge of alleviation and mercy from the rich to the poor. All the target districts will receive equal rations of food aid, as an Eid-ul-Adha gift from the benevolent donors of Qatar”.

In Somalia, QRCS’s mission is distributing meat rations to the beneficiaries in five provinces. All preventive measures are strictly followed at all distribution points, such as maintaining a safe distance, washing hands, and wearing masks.

This is the third edition of the Adahi project, first launched by QRCS in 2018. Over the past two years, QR 14 million worth of Adahi meat was distributed to more than 396,500 beneficiaries in 31 countries: Qatar, Ethiopia, Myanmar, Chad, Malawi, Yemen, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Somalia, Syria, Palestine, Bangladesh, South Africa, Mali, Ivory Coast, Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda, Togo, Benin, Nigeria, Ghana, Sudan, South Sudan, Jordan, Lebanon, Kenya, The Gambia, Central African Republic (CAR), Zanzibar, and Iraq.

Many partners support the implementation of the project. In Qatar, Widam Food is the company responsible for providing, slaughtering, and packaging the Adahi sacrifices, up to the highest applicable standards. Internationally, there is close coordination among QRCS’s foreign missions and the host National Societies. Other humanitarian organizations are also engaged, including Islamic Relief and Munazzamat Al-Da’wa Al-Islamiiyya (MADA).