Qatar Fund for Development supports core resources of the United Nations Development Program with an amount of $ 16 million over two years (2021-2022)

Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) signed with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) a support agreement worth 16 million US dollars supporting the core resources of the UNDP.

Where this support will contribute to the development of several areas through innovative solutions, the UNDP will focus on 177 countries, including developing countries, and link them with knowledge, experience and resources to reach the people in need to build a better life, and this is in line with the vision of QFFD in giving hope and promoting peace, in addition to To find solutions to eliminate the obstacles to sustainable development that QFFD is working to achieve. Its programs also focus on poverty reduction, which is the first goal of the sustainable development goals, in addition to recovery, crisis prevention, conflict reduction, and early recovery from disasters in the fastest possible way. The program works to find sustainable solutions to the global warming problem.

The agreement to support basic resources for a period of two years (2021-2022) was signed by His Excellency Mr. Khalifa bin Jassim Al Kuwari, Director General of Qatar Fund for Development, and Mr. Achim Steiner, Director of the United Nations Development Program. During the signing, the two parties agreed to cooperate in pursuit of the sustainable development goals at the national level. Global.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted by all UN Member States in 2015, is a common roadmap to achieve peace and prosperity for people and the planet at the same time. The SDGs is an urgent call for all countries to work in the global partnership to end poverty, improve health and education, reduce inequality, and spur economic growth while simultaneously tackling climate change and preserving our oceans and forests.

It is worth noting that the State of Qatar is one of the first countries to support the establishment of a group of laboratories to accelerate the development impact in over 78 countries. These pioneering labs were launched in January 2019, in over sixty developing countries to become an integral part of UNDP teams and infrastructure in each country.