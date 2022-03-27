Qatar Fund for Development Signs a contribution to UNICEF core resources

DOHA, 26 March 2022 – Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) announced an $8 million contribution to UNICEF today, in an agreement signed by Director General HE Mr. Khalifa Jassim Al-Kuwari and UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell, in the margins of the Doha Forum.

The contribution will go towards UNICEF’s core funding for 2022-2023 and will not be earmarked for specific programmes, which will allow UNICEF to direct them where the need is greatest. This helps achieve the most significant long-term impact for children, and quickly fill in life-threatening gaps in emergencies.

HE Mr. Khalifa Jassim Al-Kuwari, Director General of QFFD said: “The strategic partnership between QFFD and UNICEF is considered one of the most important partnerships to change the lives of millions of children, especially in countries in most need for fundamental support. These agreements confirm with QFFD’s dedication in supporting the health and well-being of children at risk around the world.”

“With flexible funding, UNICEF can allocate resources where they’re needed the most,” said Catherine Russell, UNICEF Executive Director. “I commend Qatar for believing in the importance of funding predictability and helping us make sure that no child in need is forgotten.”

The QFFD contribution to core funding is a significant step in advancing its longstanding partnership with UNICEF and complements generous support for children in emergencies. Since 2017, contributions from QFFD have been vital for UNICEF’s response to various diseases including the cholera outbreak in Yemen. In addition, in 2018, UNICEF partnered with QFFD to rehabilitate water and sanitation infrastructure in Yemen and Iraq. Previously in 2019, QFFD signed a core contribution to support the resources of UNICEF and help save the lives of children and their families.

-END-

Media contacts

Juliette Touma

Regional Chief of Advocacy and Communications

UNICEF Middle East and North Africa Regional Office

Tel: 00962798674628

Email: jtouma@unicef.org

Salim Oweis

Communication Officer

UNICEF MENA

Tel: 00962799365212

Email: soweis@unicef.org