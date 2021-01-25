Qatar Fund for Development responds to the adverse effect of COVID-19 on human wellbeing in 92 Official Development Assistance countries

Supporting the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines in partnership with GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance.

In response to the disruption of life caused by COVID-19 Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) through its Official Development Assistance (ODA) funding committed $10 million in partnership with GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance to support COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC).

Qatar Fund for Development through its sectorial nexus approach supports GAVI’s mission to develop and deploy a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine is an essential element of saving, protecting, and restoring normal economic activity in the world’s low- and middle-income countries (92 ODA eligible countries).

The COVAX AMC is an innovative financial mechanism aims to procure 1.3 billion doses of a safe and efficacious vaccine by the end of 2021. Ensuring a fair and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines to 92 Official Development Assistance eligible countries.

Mr. Misfer Al-Shahwani, Deputy Director General of Development Projects of QFFD commented: “While the world is defeating the COVID-19 pandemic, QFFD is committed to support initiatives that will help lower-income countries that cannot fully afford to pay for COVID-19 vaccines get equal access to such life-saving vaccines as higher-income countries. This aligns with our goal at QFFD to ensure healthy lives and well-being for all.”

“The Gavi COVAX AMC is an essential component of the COVAX Facility to deliver safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines to 92 lower-income economies,” said Dr Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. “By donating to the COVAX AMC, Qatar has gone the extra mile to enable equal, timely access to COVID-19 vaccines for all participating economies regardless of their income level – which is essential to help countries end the acute phase of the pandemic globally by the end of this year