Qatar Fund for Development renews its commitment to support UNHCR’s global humanitarian response

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, signed today an agreement with Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) to provide US$ 8 million in flexible funding to UNHCR in 2021 and 2022, in support of its humanitarian efforts around the world.

The agreement was signed virtually by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Mr. Filippo Grandi in Geneva, and QFFD’s Director General H.E. Mr. Khalifa Al-Kuwari in Doha, marking a renewal of the State of Qatar’s commitment to supporting refugees and displaced persons globally.

“In light of today’s compounded challenges and record-high forced displacement, this flexible contribution will support UNHCR in responding to growing needs and emergencies worldwide,” said Mr. Grandi while commending Qatar’s humanitarian role. “We look forward to further expanding and strengthening our long-standing partnership with QFFD to continue supporting the most vulnerable refugees and their host communities.”

On his part, H.E. Al-Kuwari said: “At Qatar Fund for Development, we support the efforts of UN organizations such as UNHCR as we believe in the vital role UNHCR plays to support refugees in several conflict areas. Therefore, QFFD and UNHCR share the same values regarding the importance of efforts in order to respond to the increasing humanitarian needs of displaced communities, and to make sure basic humanitarian rights such as a safe shelter, food security and access to quality education are accessible to all refugees.”

Flexible funding is vital to the UNHCR. It allows the provision of emergency assistance whenever and wherever it is needed most, therefore enabling UNHCR to ensure a timely response to the growing needs of the 84 million forcibly displaced people worldwide.

Qatar’s history of generosity and collaboration to support refugees and displaced persons has been key for UNHCR’s global humanitarian efforts, with cumulative contributions from the Government of the State of Qatar and Qatari entities exceeding US$ 354 million to date.