Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) donates US $10 million and signs agreement with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance to enhance equitable and sustainable access to vaccines in lower-income countries

Doha, 22 November 2021 – Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) has signed a five-year agreement with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and donated US $10 million to support Gavi’s efforts to enhance equitable and sustainable access to vaccines in lower-income countries.

Through the signed agreement, QFFD will support Gavi to enhance access to vaccines in lower-income countries and will work with the Vaccine Alliance to ensure that ‘zero-dose’ children – those who are yet to receive a single dose of a basic routine vaccine – get access to immunization services.

“QFFD established a strong strategic partnership with Gavi to financially support world’s poorest countries against vaccine-preventable diseases where Qatar has committed to provide an initial US $10 million to support immunization programs in the period between 2021 to 2025.” Said Mr. Misfer Al-Shahwani, Deputy Director General of projects, Qatar Fund for Development

“We welcome this contribution and partnership from the QFFD, which will enable further access to vaccines over the next five years. Building on our 20-year, country-led successes and guided by the principle of equity, Gavi remains committed to protecting the next generation and reaching children that completely miss out on routine immunisation,” said Marie-Ange Saraka-Yao, Managing Director of Resource Mobilisation, Private sector partnerships and Innovative Financing at Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

QFFD’s donation and partnership will support Gavi in its mission to save children’s lives and protect people’s health by increasing access to immunization and contributes to Sustainable Development Goal 3: “ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages”.