Qatar Fund for Development offers continued support for the World Food Programme to provision critical food security needs

Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) has signed an agreement with the World Food Programme (WFP) for a flexible multilateral core contribution of US$10 million supporting humanitarian operations to address critical food security needs. This is a continuation to fulfill the pledges of the State of Qatar to finance basic resources worth $500 million to support United Nations organizations, which was announced during the 2018 Doha Forum.

WFP and QFFD have collaborated over the years to address multiple humanitarian crises addressing food insecurities and famine prone areas, In 2021, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, The Emir of the State of Qatar, announced a pledge of $100 million in support of the efforts of the World Food Programme in Yemen. And most recently the entities have signed an agreement with a contribution of US$90 million supporting humanitarian operations to address critical food security needs in Yemen, where conflict, economic decline and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic are putting millions in danger of slipping into famine.

This agreement formalizes the importance of flexible contributions, as they are crucial for WFP’s emergency responses, protracted relief, and recovery efforts, whenever and wherever needs are greatest. In addition, Flexible funds provide WFP with the greatest flexibility and predictability to kick start operations, fund neglected crises..

HE Khalifa Al-Kuwari, Director General of QFFD said: “Today, the world is facing the imminent threat of famine in many parts of the world and there are more than 800 million people suffering from chronic hunger. It is critical to support efforts to increase food security in communities to provide a decent and stable life for those most in need around the world. And this where the contribution of the World Food Programme comes in, to help us reach the people in need in an agile manner thanks to flexible funds such as these. This partnership will play a major role in reducing hunger and contributing to the second of the sustainable development goals, which is concerned with ending hunger.”

“On behalf of the United Nations World Food Programme, I would like to thank the Qatar Fund for Development for its timely and generous contribution to WFP’s Immediate Response Account. Flexible funding allows WFP to respond quickly and effectively to humanitarian emergencies, as soon as they occur, to get life-saving help where it is needed most. This kind of support is invaluable,” said WFP Executive Director, Mr. David Beasley.