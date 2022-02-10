Qatar Fund For Development launches “Sport For Development And Peace” initiative

A joint contribution with Qatar Charity and other partners

Qatar Fund for Development announced the launch of the Sport For Development And Peace Initiative in contribution with Qatar Charity and other partners. The launch of the initiative aligns with the State of Qatar annual National Sports Day that occurson the second Tuesday of February, that shows the country’s dedication to sports and sports-related activities to promote the benefits of an active and healthy lifestyle. Adding to the dedication to sports and advocating for healthy communities, the Sport for Development and Peace initiative will be funding several sport-related projects that use sport as an effective tool for humanitarian, development, and peace building efforts in different countries.

The initiative of QFFD, Qatar Charity and other partners aims to reach more communities to capitalize on the positive values of sport. It also advocates towards community building, personal development, and well-being, to empower and inspire disadvantaged children and young people as well as leverage the contribution of sports to the Sustainable development Goals.

The field programs and activities of the initiative, with the support of implementing partners on the ground, aims to enhance life skills, social inclusion, and conflict resolution to underprivileged and marginalized groups. Nonetheless, the involvement in the sports activities will have psychological and physical health benefits to the participants of the program in fragile and conflicts affected countries.

H.E Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Kuwari, QFFD’s Director-General, said: “Sport is a powerful tool to advance the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, particularly in QFFD’s focal areas education, health and economic development. Sport and play are vital for the holistic development of young people, fostering their physical, social, and emotional health, improving learning outcomes and transmitting key values such as teamwork, fair play, respect for others, adherence to rules or how to cope with competition, winning and losing. These values are important life and employability skills, and they are highly relevant for the rebuilding of post-conflict societies. Sport encourages healthy lifestyles, physical inactivity being a major risk factor for the most common chronic diseases, and it promotes mental well-being and inclusion for at-risk communities such as refugees or internally displaced people. Sport is a school of life, and we are proud to be a part of this inspiring initiative.”

Mr. Yousef Al Kuwari, CEO of Qatar Charity stated: “With a track record of 38 years saving lives during crises and developing sustainable solutions to poverty and social inequalities, we have leveraged multiple innovative tools that accelerate and support the effective delivery of humanitarian and development programs. Sports is one of the most powerful tools we have found to bring people together across all boundaries for one shared vision. Through SPD initiative, we want to support a global network of partners and communities to leverage the unique power of sports in contributing to a world where all people enjoy their right to live in peace, security and dignity.”

H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy said: “Generation Amazing is pleased to support The Sport for Development and Peace Initiative and is privileged to partner with the Qatar Fund for Development, Qatar Charity, and the ICSS, to expand GA’s role in enacting Qatar’s Human and Social development goals, both nationally and internationally. Through the transformative power of football, we are positively impacting communities, developing young leaders around the world, and ensuring our human and social legacy of the FIFA World Cup continues past 2022. Generation Amazing will continue supporting vulnerable and at risk communities through initiatives such as SDP, which highlights the unique value of sports as a tool that can empower communities and achieve Sustainable Development Goals.”

“This is the first time, at the international level, that a fund for development and a humanitarian agency embrace the use of sport with such a degree of determination as an integral part of their efforts to promote peace and development where it is most needed. Sport protects the innocence of the youngest, it is a shield that safeguards childhoods while its values sometimes serve as a mentor who accompanies us throughout a lifetime. It is a powerful instrument for enhancing societal efficiency, modernization, and unity. For all these reasons, the ICSS and its Save the Dream initiative, feel proud to stand with QFFD, Qatar Charity, and our long-standing partners like Generation Amazing in an initiative where sport will play a crucial role as catalyst for positive transformation,” said Massimiliano Montanari, Chief Executive Officer of the International Centre for Sport Security (ICSS), commenting on the initiative.