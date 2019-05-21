Qatar Fund for Development: Annual Report 2018

Qatar Fund for Development celebrates the launching of the Annual Report for 2018

QFFD worked in 70 countries and signed 47 agreements

Under the patronage of H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Chairman of Qatar Fund for development, H.E. Mr. Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, State Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Deputy Chairman of Qatar Fund for development, Launched the Annual Report for 2018, in a ceremony that was held in the diplomatic club.

During his speech The Director General of Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), H.E. Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Kuwari, at a ceremony held at the Diplomatic Club.said: ” Qatar Fund for Development provided financial aid and effectively responded to humanitarian and development assistance in many countries. From 2015 till May 2019, the total aid amounted to QR 8.15 billion, which equates to US$ 2.24 billion, an annual growth rate of 19%. ”

Mr. Al Kuwari also added that “In 2018 alone, the Fund’s assistance reached more than 2.1 billion riyals or US$ 585 million, including US$ 206.7 million in humanitarian aid and US$ 378.6 million in development assistance. This aid was distributed geographically among 70 countries around the world. The total value of aid to Arab countries amounted to US$ 451.8 million, whereas the aid to Africa totaled to US$ 64 million, Asia US$ 28.5 million and US$ 17.9 was disbursed in aid to North and South America. In terms of international and multilateral organizations, the amount of assistance provided for core funding has reached US$ 20.1 million.”

Speaking about the Fund’s work, Mr. Al Kuwari noted: “The Fund’s work is focused on empowering people through the promotion of education, health and economic development. This is visible in the increase in the annual allocations of these sectors which reflects our belief that these sectors serve as the foundation for human and economic development and a gateway for achieving peace and justice”

QFFD on behalf of the State of Qatar, has been able to finance projects with a total aid of $ 585 million, including humanitarian and development assistance. The assistance was allocated to four main sectors: infrastructure, education, relief and economic development. By focusing on these sectors, QFFD aims to promote sustainable development to realize its vision to give hope and promote peace and justice.

In addition to providing assistance to many countries in the world, QFFD, through its various partnerships, has been able to fund UN organizations with US$ 20.1 million as means to explore innovative solutions to the problems facing the developing countries today especially populations living below the poverty line.