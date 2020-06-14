Qatar Charity launches ‘Rescue Mission’ drive for those affected by COVID-19 globally

Qatar Charity (QC) has launched the ‘Rescue Mission’ initiative, in cooperation with Qatari youth initiatives, as part of the relief campaign named “A call of Humanity” launched by Qatar Charity to contribute to helping and saving thousands of lives affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic around the world.

The initiatives aims to enable the most vulnerable people to overcome these challenging conditions, and to support the health sector in 34 countries around the world to withstand the coronavirus epidemic and limit its spread.

Qatar Charity calls on benefactors to participate in the drive by urgently donating for those affected by the coronavirus.

It is worth mentioning that Qatar Charity has been quick to support the efforts aimed at combating the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in 34 countries around the world through its field offices, benefiting nearly 1,422,679 affected people so far.

The aid, distributed in coordination with the concerned authorities, includes medical and protective devices and equipment and the necessary materials.