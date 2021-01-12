Qatar Charity Launches Initiative to Alleviate Suffering of Refugees in Winter

Qatar Charity launched an initiative under the hashtag #Million_Smiles, through social media platforms, as part of its winter campaign entitled "Warmth and Peace", with the participation of a number of media professionals, athletes, advocates and activists.

Qatar Charity initiative aims to reach the displaced and refugees in countries that witness exceptional conditions and face a harsh winter, by providing them with winter needs such as food, heating materials, non-food items, health and education.

The launch of the "Million Smiles" initiative comes at a time when refugees and displaced persons live in harsh conditions, and their suffering is multiplied as well as their needs for food, medicine, blankets and shelter is increased, which requires philanthropists to come together and join hands to help these displaced persons and refugees who migrated from their homes because of the conditions under which they live.

Qatar Charity called on benevolent people in Qatar to donate for the campaign and provide urgent aid to their brothers in order to alleviate the harsh conditions they face. It also urged activists on social media networks and the public in general to interact with its campaign and support it in all possible ways in order to achieve its humanitarian goals.

The charity also identified ways and means of donation and participation in the initiative, noting that the winter campaign will be implemented in 19 countries around the world, while the value of its targeted projects is more than QR 66 million, and the number of those targeted is expected to reach more than one million people, depending on the donations and support received.