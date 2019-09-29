Qatar Charity highlights the role of sports in empowering refugees at UNHQ

On the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Qatar Charity held a side panel discussion entitled “The Role of Sport in Safeguarding and Empowering Refugees and IDPs” on September 22, 2019, at UN Headquarters in New York, in cooperation with the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and many international humanitarian organizations.

In his opening statement, Mr. Yousef Bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, CEO of Qatar Charity, thanked the attendees for joining him to celebrate sports. “Today, we celebrate sports differently, not with scores and goals but with life-changing stories, stories of hope, survival and dreams”, Al Kuwari said. “Today, we have with us organizations and people seeking to bring about global peace and development through sports and I would like to thank them for honoring our invitation. Some of the people present with us today are real-life heroes, who challenged hardships of displacement and poverty. They will share their stories with us today,” Al Kuwari added.

Al-Kuwari reaffirmed Qatar Charity's commitment to making sport an essential component of its interventions, especially in the most conflict-stricken areas of the world. He also reiterated Qatar Charity's commitment to promoting ideals of peace, fraternity, solidarity and non-violence.

For his part, Mr. Khalifa bin Jassim Al Kuwari, Director General of Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), said, “From the FIFA World Cup to the small pitches in remote villages, sport in its different forms has proven to be a powerful tool for forging social inclusion, breaking down barriers and promoting understanding between people.” “Sport in such situations is an opportunity to provide a safe environment and supportive haven for refugees and IDPs. It could be a tool to build their individual skills and capacities and to boost their physical and psychosocial well-being and their self-esteem. It is indeed a mean to help them live a dignified life,” Mr. Khalifa added.

The panel discussion organized by Qatar Charity, in collaboration with the Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD), UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, International Organization for Migration (IOM), the German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ), and SAVE THE DREAM, covered many sports-related topics.

It talked about the shift towards sports in conflict-torn communities, the importance of the use of sports as a tool to achieve peace and development goals, and strengthening the global framework for leveraging sport for development and peace. It also discussed the perspectives and horizons that sports can create for a more dignified life for refugees and IDPs and the challenges that face the use of sports as a tool for development.

Several officials from many international humanitarian organizations, humanitarian experts, and sports stars from Kenya, Somalia and Afghanistan, who fled their countries, settled in other countries and made achievements, also took part in the dialogue.

The event also included an accompanying exhibition with different pictures and materials showing humanitarian programs and projects that use sports for peace and development, like Qatar Charity’s initiative entitled “Sports for Peace in Darfur” launched in cooperation with QFFD, in addition to GIZ Sports for Development in refugee camps in Jordan and Palestine, and ‘Save the Dream’ projects.

The visitors of the exhibition had the opportunity to see and understand the refugees’ situation through VR video shots.