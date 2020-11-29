Qatar Charity continues extending support worldwide to prevent covid-19

Qatar Charity (QC), in coordination with Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has provided medical aid through the Qatari embassies in nearly 39 countriesso far, benefiting 320,000 people. The move comes as part of Qatar Charity’s continued efforts aimed at limiting the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic worldwide.

The QR34mn aid included medical and preventive supplies and devices for hospitals and health centers, in addition to preventive supplies for medical workers.

Qatari ambassadors to these countries deliver the aid, which highlights the humanitarian role of the country and its assistance to friendly countries in light of the pandemic, as it seeks to support the countries affected by the spread of the coronavirus.

Upon receiving the aid, the officials of these countries praised the great role played by the State of Qatar in cubing the spread of the coronavirus, and extending support to friendly countries in such a challenging time.

They also thanked the State of Qatar for providing humanitarian assistance, noting that the government and people of Qatar play an active role in helping those affected by the natural disasters, with priority given to the health and safety of civil society, which aims to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

The list of the beneficiary countries included Kosovo, Chad, Somaliland, Pakistan,

Malaysia, Nigeria, Morocco, Kyrgyzstan, Libya, Malaysia (UNHCR in Kuala Lumpur),

Mongolia, Senegal, Tajikistan, Albania, Kenya, Venezuela. Kingdom of Eswatini, Croatia, the Bahamas, Ecuador, Haiti, Paraguay, San Marino, Liberia, Mexico, Montenegro,

Cameroon, Nicaragua, Bolivia, Peru, Costa Rica, Cuba, Romania, Armenia, Dominican,

Central Africa, and South Africa, in addition to other countries.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, Qatar Charity has quickly provided aid, aiming to curb the spread of the pandemic. It has managed to deliver medical, preventive, and food aid through its offices in 30 countries, benefiting 600,000 people, with a total value of more than 40 million Qatari riyals.

The cost of Qatar Charity’s response to the coronavirus is estimated at 13,687,500 Qatari riyals. Qatar Charity carried out the initiative within the framework of its partnerships with UN and international organizations such as UNICEF, UNHCR, and IOM.

More than one million persons benefited from the aid provided through the embassies and Qatar Charity’s offices around the world, and in partnership with international organizations.