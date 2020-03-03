Q & A: Refugees and migrants to Europe

Between 10,000 and 15,000 refugees and migrants have arrived the border area between Turkey and mainland Greece, according to the UN. Greek authorities have said they will not allow people to seek asylum and that they will send people back to Turkey, and the Greek police are reportedly using tear gas to stop people from getting into the country.

Is Turkey allowed to open its borders to Greece and Bulgaria for refugees?

In the controversial EU-Turkey deal Turkey agreed to stop asylum seekers from entering the rest of Europe, but there are certainly no international laws against this.

Why is this happening now?

According to the announcement this is linked to Turkey expecting an influx of refugees from Idleb. If this means Turkey will be ready to open its borders for desperate Syrians fleeing the brutal war, it could be a lifesaver for a large number of terrified Syrian families who are pushed towards the boarder wall to Turkey and currently have been meet a closed boarder. Now states must work together to identify solutions for Syrians fleeing, and not use these displace people as bargaining chips in a political game.

Has there been an increase in the number of people arriving Greece? What will happen?

Yes, at the beginning of March we saw an increase in the number of people arriving the Greek islands by boat. Thousands of people trying to cross at the mainland have mostly been pushed back.

It is hard to know whether this will continue. Turkey has repeatedly threatened to leave the EU-Turkey agreement, that required them to stop asylum seekers from crossing the borders into Greece, but so far, the numbers have stayed well below what we witnessed in 2015 and 2016. Still, we should remember that a substantial number of asylum seekers have continued to arrive to Greece also during the last years, about 75,000 in total last year.

How is the situation in Greece currently?

The capacity in Greece is already stretched beyond limits and people are living in precarious conditions. Moria camp at Lesvos, which was built for 3000 people, is currently housing 20,000. And the increase in arrivals is putting increased pressure on the limited reception facilities. There is also increased tension at the island. Many NGOs are now evacuating Lesvos, due to attacks on humanitarians by people from the far-right. Euronews also report that some people have tried to stop boats with refugees and migrants from arriving.

What is the situation for people fleeing Idleb?

The dramatic escalation in North West Syria is alarming. The only way to truly protect the three million women, children and men now caught in the crossfire is to prevent the violence from spiraling any further. Close to a million people are displaced by the fighting in Idleb since December, the fastest growing displacement situation since the start of the conflict. More than half of them are children. Civilians have been dying not only in the attacks, but also due to the lack of necessary assistance and from the freezing temperatures. Families in Idlib are being turned away from overcrowded shelters and are in dire need of shelter, mattresses, blankets and food. At least 250,000 people have fled to areas under Turkey's control in northern Syria.

Can a potential increase in the influx of asylum seekers to Greece increase the risk of the spread of the Corona virus?

Greece has already reported its first Corona cases at the mainland and our main concern would be the spread of this to the overcrowded camps at the islands. This would constitute an additional risk for already vulnerable people. Due to the precarious conditions in the camps in Greece, it would be difficult to contain the virus from spreading among the asylum seekers. The authorities have announced enhanced controls regarding the Corona virus to protect the already burdened islands. The prime minister has said they will do whatever possible to avoid the spreading of the virus, especially to the islands.

Greece announced that it is shutting down Kastanies/Pazarkule border gate with Turkey to prevent refugees from entering the country, as hundreds of people are walking towards the border. What is your reaction to this?

It is unacceptable for Greece to shut its boarders for people seeking international protection. But we should see this in light of Europe's lack of responsibility sharing. This is not just a question of providing Greece with more funding, there is a need for other European countries to help by relocating some of the asylum seekers.

Why are local Greek islanders clashing with the police that are guarding construction of new closed refugee detention centres on their islands?

The new Greek government has decided on a more strict asylum policy to contain the asylum seekers. This may be a violation of international and European human rights law. The people at the islands are also concerned these structures will become permanent prison like camps to keep a "problem" away from the Greek mainland, including Athens.

What should Norway do?

Norway should relocate people from Greece, as we did in 2016-2017, and end requests for Dublin returns to Greece. Last year, only 2300 asylum seekers arrived Norway, the lowest figure since 1997, as most of the borders through Europe remain closed. We have the capacity to support and several Norwegian municipalities are ready receive more refugees. The Norwegian government cannot continue to wait for the whole of Europe to agree on how to distribute the responsibility, several countries, like France, Finland and Serbia, have shown that it is possible to start relocation now.

We would suggest Norway starts with 750 -- in line with the commitments in 2016-2017.

How is NRC engaged in Greece?

NRC is working in Greece through NORCAP, our global provider of expertise to the humanitarian, development and peacebuilding sectors. NORCAP has been present in Greece since the start of the refugee influx in August 2015 and has supported both the humanitarian UN response and Greek authorities.

Currently NORCAP has 14 experts deployed to Greek authorities, to the Reception and Identification Services and to the National Centre for Social Solidarity (EKKA). EKKA is the authority in charge of the national referral mechanism for survivors of human trafficking.

NORCAP has contributed to making sure reception processes and conditions are in line with international standards, and improved protection, especially for vulnerable groups such as unaccompanied minors and people with disabilities. Our experts have also helped improve safety and security in the camps, and provide ministries with legal expertise on implementing European, national and international legal provisions.

Why has NORCAP chosen to work with Greek authorities in this crisis?

NORCAP has been involved in the crisis in Greece since the beginning in 2015, first by supporting UN agencies' response to the humanitarian emergency.

However, the Greek government has the main responsibility for dealing with the crisis and we recognised that we could play a role in strengthening and developing the authorities' capacity to ensure safety and protection for refugees and migrants in Greece.

Why doesn't Greece speed up asylum procedures to make sure people can get off the islands quicker?

An asylum reform took place in October 2019 that looks into making quicker the asylum procedures and introduced new procedures for certain groups of asylum seekers to be examined as priority.

The law was put into practice at the start of the year, but has caused confusion in terms of how to interpret the law, who it applies to and which procedures to follow.

Other obstacles that delay the asylum procedures are mass arrivals where the majority are considered vulnerable, overstretched capacity of asylum and reception services, miscoordination and miscommunication between the different services and actors.

Are Greece capable of handling this crisis?

Accordingly, is EU capable of handling this crisis? Greek authorities are not operating by themselves but bound by a series of complex and multi-layered laws, guidelines and agreements within EU and between EU and countries outside EU borders.

Greece has played the main part in terms of handling the crisis, but factors such as political and financial instability, an innately stiff national administrative system, slow redistribution of people between EU countries, and unprecedented regional developments (for example, the sudden increase of arrivals in Summer of 2019) have put additional strain on the country.

As EU is challenged to build a common strategy and planning for a one-voice comprehensive approach to mixed migration flows, Greece -with much less capacity and expertise- is left to solve a puzzle for advanced players, on its own.