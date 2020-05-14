Putting People First - UNHCR’s Accountability to Affected People and COVID-19

With restrictions on movements and access to refugees, asylum-seekers, IDPs and stateless persons across the globe, UNHCR operations in the field are leveraging new technology and through their community-based protection approach expanding partnerships with community leaders, influencers and volunteers to ensure continued participation, inclusion, communication, feedback and response.

People at the Centre of UNHCR’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

AAP has never been more important than in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. A wealth of evidence points to the importance of systematic, meaningful community engagement in the communication of risks, prevention, services and treatment during outbreaks.

Furthermore, physical distancing has required UNHCR to draw on its adaptive capabilities, leverage diverse channels and modalities of communication and rapidly scaling up emerging practices to ensure staff, partners and communities can continue to deliver during this exceptionally challenging time.

Across the globe, UNHCR and partners are leveraging new technology and expanding on partnerships with persons of concerns and host communities – through leaders, influencers, volunteers and community-based organizations.

Below are just a few of many examples of how UNHCR is keeping people first in its response to COVID-19.