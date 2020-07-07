Putting People First: UNHCR Age, Gender and Diversity Accountability Report 2018-2019

Introduction

In March 2018, the UNHCR updated its Age, Gender and Diversity Policy. The policy consolidates, revises and renews UNHCR’s long-standing commitments to an age, gender and diversity approach, accountability to affected people and gender equality, and establishes mandatory core actions to help strengthen these commitments and extends their reach to all persons of concern, refugees, asylum seekers, internally displaced persons, returnees, stateless persons, and those at risk of statelessness. The Policy is mandatory for all UNHCR bureaux, operations, and divisions. It strengthens organizational accountability, clearly defining specific responsibilities across senior management and staff, and calling for consistent monitoring and regular evidence-based reporting through a set of standard indicators.

Figure 1 provides an overview of the areas of engagement and related core actions as outlined in the Age, Gender and Diversity Policy. The core actions defined establish a set of obligatory minimum standards to be met in fulfilling the commitments given for the respective area of engagement.

This introductory section is followed by a summary of the sources and the analysis methodology on which this report is based. Chapter II gives an overview of progress on the implementation of the Age, Gender and Diversity Policy that describes the state-of play for each area of engagement and the related core actions. Chapter III on organizational accountability provides an account of the organization-wide efforts made to promote protection from sexual exploitation and abuse and to create an environment that enables full and effective implementation of the Age, Gender and Diversity Policy. Finally, Chapter IV on the conclusions reached and ways forward summarizes the achievements to date and explores ways to move the age, gender and diversity agenda forward.

Implementation of the Age, Gender and Diversity Policy calls for an approach that is both systematic and methodological across all operations and functions.

Here, the report can only analyse what is currently in place and which will serve as a baseline for developing future UNHCR actions.