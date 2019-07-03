Putting People First: An International Summit to Tackle Sexual Exploitation and Abuse, and Sexual Harassment, in the International Aid Sector

Commitments proposed by UK private sector supply partners who work with DFID to tackle sexual exploitation and abuse, and sexual harassment in the international aid sector.

Background

It is the responsibility of all stakeholders operating in the international aid and development sectors to maintain a working environment free of sexual exploitation and abuse, and sexual harassment1 . As private sector organisations, our programmes aim to have a positive impact on the lives of those we work with. However, in the work that we deliver there can be a power imbalance between personnel and the communities in which we operate.

We have a responsibility to protect from harm those that come into contact with our employees and programme personnel and we must be committed to do so.

In a time when the sector is under increased scrutiny, change is welcome, and we must work together to take this issue beyond mere compliance, policies and procedures. A cultural shift is required, and we must drive this shift at all levels of our organisations by building capacity and committing resources to this matter. Private organisations in the aid and development sectors are committed to meeting or exceeding the minimum standards on safeguarding and will be held to account for consistently achieving those standards.

However, it is critical that private organisations work together and with other stakeholders – and not just flow contractual responsibilities down the supply chain. We must recognise the diversity of the sector and understand that organisations of different sizes can take these commitments to different levels. We must make room for working collaboratively and seek to raise standards across the sector, refraining from using safeguarding capabilities as a competitive advantage.

This document was prepared ahead of the DFID Summit (18 October 2018). The following commitments have been suggested by the private sector representatives on the Summit Steering Group, following consultation with representation from DFID’s top 30 suppliers, across the supply chain and other networks. Some example actions have been included here to illustrate initiatives that might be taken under each commitment – these are by no means exhaustive or mandatory.