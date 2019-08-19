19 Aug 2019

Putting People at the Centre of the Data Revolution: The Case for Citizen Generated Data for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Accountability (United Nations High Level Political Forum July 2019)

Report
from World Vision
Published on 10 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.57 MB)

Data, privacy, information. These issues more important than they have ever been, and for the poorest and most vulnerable people in the world – especially children – they are key to realising their rights.

In order to improve their access to services, for more than a decade, organisations including World Vision have been gathering feedback from people we work with and reach. This information we has been collected manually and stored in electronic files, making access and use difficult.

In a global first, World Vision has created a Cloud-based online database where data from more than 10 countries can be uploaded, aggregated and used to advocate to governments for improved services.

This report, Putting People at the Centre of the Data Revolution, The Case for Citizen Generated Data for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Accountability, highlights the need for increased government engagement to improve the quality of monitoring of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb da un paso más hacia el multilingüismo

Los visitantes recientes del sitio móvil de ReliefWeb habrán notado que contamos con una nueva herramienta… En la esquina superior derecha del sitio ahora está disponible un selector de idiomas.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.