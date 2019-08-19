Putting People at the Centre of the Data Revolution: The Case for Citizen Generated Data for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Accountability (United Nations High Level Political Forum July 2019)

Data, privacy, information. These issues more important than they have ever been, and for the poorest and most vulnerable people in the world – especially children – they are key to realising their rights.

In order to improve their access to services, for more than a decade, organisations including World Vision have been gathering feedback from people we work with and reach. This information we has been collected manually and stored in electronic files, making access and use difficult.

In a global first, World Vision has created a Cloud-based online database where data from more than 10 countries can be uploaded, aggregated and used to advocate to governments for improved services.

This report, Putting People at the Centre of the Data Revolution, The Case for Citizen Generated Data for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Accountability, highlights the need for increased government engagement to improve the quality of monitoring of the Sustainable Development Goals.