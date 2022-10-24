Putting Pandemics Behind Us : Investing in One Health to Reduce Risks of Emerging Infectious Diseases

Executive summary

The next pandemic may already be on the horizon. There is however nothing inevitable about the pace of outbreaks and emergence of infectious diseases, a growing number of which become pandemics. They are mainly the result of human activity, which is shaping the interactions among humans, animals, and the environment. Seventy-five percent of emerging infectious diseases (EIDs), and almost all recent pandemics, are zoonoses—diseases having their origin in animals. These diseases stem from increased contact between wildlife, livestock, and people, which allows microbes to ‘spill over’ from animals into human populations. The most important reservoirs of pathogens with pandemic potential are wild animals (especially mammals, particularly bats, rodents, and primates), some birds (especially water fowl), and livestock (e.g., pigs, poultry, cattle, and camels).

Effectively addressing the challenges posed by pandemics requires a departure from the old cycle of panic and neglect. Even after experiencing this cycle for recent diseases such as SARS, avian influenza, and Ebola and the enormous health, economic, and societal impacts caused by COVID-19, few leaders recognize the critical importance of pandemic prevention, which means stemming a local outbreak before it becomes a pandemic. The business-as-usual approach to pandemics has been based on containment and control after a disease has emerged. It relies primarily on reductionist approaches to vaccine and therapeutic development rather than on reducing the drivers of pandemic risk to prevent them before they emerge. This has proven to be enormously expensive and insufficient to protect people from serious economic and social consequences of large outbreaks or pandemics. Yet, prevention is almost always underfinanced relative to preparedness and especially to response.

Pandemic prevention is a global public good. It is non-excludable (no country can prevent others from benefitting) and non-rival (one country benefitting does not limit the extent to which other countries can benefit). Therefore, One Health, which sustainably balances and optimizes the health of people, animals, and ecosystems, is the quintessential global public good, which may explain underinvestment as countries hope to benefit without contributing (the classic ‘free-rider’ problem). Investment in pandemic prevention also has remained low because the benefits are largely invisible and uncounted, in the form of crises that do not occur. Furthermore, some drivers of pandemics (e.g., forest exploitation, extractive industry, livestock farming, and urbanization) are closely tied to income generation and livelihoods, which can hinder necessary changes.

This report articulates an alternative approach that addresses pandemic risk at its source and is grounded in One Health strategies of systems thinking, whole-of-society planning, and collaboration across disciplines at the human-animal-ecosystem interfaces as a central path to global health security. The report highlights three main entry points to transition to this more effective approach.

First, timing. Now is the opportune time to push for this transition, when the ravages of COVID-19 are still ongoing and there are high-level discussions about designing an international accord on pandemics and a new financing mechanism for pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response.

Second, the report highlights the relatively modest cost of prevention compared to crisis response. Prevention guided by One Health principles is estimated to cost between approximately US$10.3 billion and US$11.5 billion per year. This includes $2.1 billion per year to bring public veterinary services up to international standards, US$5 billion to improve farm biosecurity, and US$3.2-to-$4.4 billion to reduce deforestation in higher risk countries. Prevention costs are less than 1 percent of the cost of responding to COVID-19 pandemic in one single year, 2020. And the fact that prevention done right would de-risk investments in preparedness and reduce the need for subsequent response related costs.

Third, the report emphasizes the many co-benefits of investing in prevention and One Health for sustainable and human development. These include reduction in CO2 emissions, climate adaptation, improved food safety and nutrition, reduced economic burden from animal diseases, increased access to markets, and strengthening resilience of health systems by boosting awareness and multisectoral action. For example, low- and middle-income countries could reap substantial benefits for their agricultural sectors (specifically livestock), driven by reduced frequency and scale of costly disease control measures such as culling and expanded access to international and higher-margin markets for producers. From a health security perspective, investments in prevention can improve the resilience of health systems, make investments in preparedness more effective, drastically reduce the need for response, and lessen the broader economic and social impacts of pandemics. Such investments must be tailored to the country context, considering national risk profiles and circumstances.

One Health is an investment in humanity’s future. The co-benefits are high but so, too, is the cost of inaction. To break the cycle of panic and neglect, within the broader PPR agenda, the report proposes a One Health Investment Framework for national, regional and global stakeholders to adopt.

This investment should be guided by five core principles of: (i) adopting an integrated One Health multisectoral approach that aims to sustainably balance the health of people, animals, and ecosystems, (ii) prioritizing prevention, a most overlooked component of health security, (iii) complying with existing minimum standards that are relevant for One Health, (iv) focusing on geographical locations with higher risks of spillover at the human-animal-ecosystem interfaces, and (v) reducing risks of spillovers in forests (or wildlife habitat), farms (livestock), and sprawling urban areas.

One Health is a coordination-heavy agenda that requires strong champions, to mobilize finance as a shared responsibility, and a strong institutional arrangement backed by solid technical capacity supporting its work. Thus, to support countries, there is an important role for technical agencies and financial institutions to coordinate global, regional and local activities by the public sector (for public goods such as public health systems, public veterinary systems, ecosystem management and protection, and surveillance data systems), the private sector (for livestock farmers, loggers, forest-based communities, and land developers) and the civil society.

A One Health investment framework needs to be adopted and implemented at the country level based on alignment with each country’s prioritized national action plans, risk factors and vulnerabilities for EIDs, and existing resources and programs in areas for which there is overlap with the One Health agenda from public and private sources. Doing so successfully would require: (i) removing the obstacles to prevention; (ii) financing prevention as a shared responsibility; and (iii) ensuring country ownership and enabling institutional arrangements.

Investing in One Health based prevention is the best way forward to break the cycle of panic and neglect—once and for all. If we fail to act now, we will be destined to become like Sisyphus, forever rolling a boulder uphill to manage the response to the next pandemics.