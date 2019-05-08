Pushing the Boundaries of Humanitarianism: A Survey of the Ethical Landscape

Jason Phillips

May 2019

On Behalf of The International Rescue Committee In Partnership With Stichting Vluchteling

“The humanitarian community.... looks weak. While it is trying to correct the system, putting in place more checks and balances through codes of conduct, ombudsmen and technical standards, it has proved less coherent in waging a war which is more at the level of ideas and ideology. At issue is not only protecting the quality of rations, but the basis of rights and international responsibilities; protecting these values, not simply cashflow, is likely to be the major challenge for the relief community in coming years.”

To any student or practitioner of humanitarianism today, the quote above likely resonates. Yet it is more than 20 years old, drawn from an article that argued humanitarian action was then under “fatal attack,” published in a special edition of the journal Disasters chronicling the demise of humanitarian principles. Needless to say, but worthy to consider, the interment of humanitarianism was premature, its resilience in the face of purportedly existential threats underestimated.

Judging from a review of current literature and consultation with a cross section of experts in the field, it would seem, however, that humanitarianism is again facing a mortal threat, or more aptly, threats. Variously characterized as broken, atrophied, or no longer fit for purpose, the humanitarian system and the ethical principles that animate it face a multiplicity of crises. Perhaps we are now hearing the death knell projected 20 years ago?

This paper desists from pronouncing humanitarianism dead or dying. But it does make the case that serious challenges confront humanitarian action as currently conceptualized, organized, and justified, as well as for those who profess to undertake it. Some of these challenges are perennial, innate to the humanitarian enterprise by dint of its ethical framework that encompasses as many as 33 different (potentially competing) principles within its ostensible purview and with its actions taking place in the most fraught and contested real-world political and military arenas. There never was a mythological “golden age” when humanitarian action was immune from politics and humanitarian principles were not contested and in contest with one another. Yet the way these perennial challenges manifest themselves today may differ from earlier epochs: donor governments’ attempts to instrumentalize humanitarian assistance to advance less than humanitarian foreign policy goals, for example, is nothing new. But the goals to which humanitarian aid and actors are co-opted may change in line with geopolitical shifts. On the other hand, some of the challenges facing humanitarianism today are more novel, brought about by legal, policy, and public sentiment evolutions over the past decade or two which continue to accelerate, or deepen.

This paper explores the various crisis facing the humanitarian enterprise today, outlines how the scope and ambition of humanitarianism is expanding in their wake, and offers some observations on the impact of these changes for humanitarian principles. It also identifies areas for possible future research that could be considered by the IRC, who commissioned the report with the support of Stichting Vluchteling, to delve further into the how some of these challenges have been navigated, or principled humanitarian action understood and pursued, in different operational contexts.