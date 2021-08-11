World + 6 more
Puerto Rico (USA), Dominican Republic, Haiti, Bahamas, Cuba - Tropical Storm FRED (GDCAS, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 August 2021)
- Tropical Storm FRED, formed over the North Atlantic Ocean on 9 August, moving north-west over the Caribbean Sea and crossing Dominica. On 11 August at 2.00 UTC, its centre was 70 km south-southwest of Ponce City (southern Puerto Rico, USA), with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h.
- Fred will continue north-west, crossing Hispaniola late on 11 August before moving close to the Turks and Caicos Islands and south east of the Bahamas and Cuba on 12 August.
- Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast over the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Bahamas and Cuba. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Puerto Rico, including Culebra and Vieques, U.S. Virgin Islands, Haiti and the Dominican Republic.