Public Comment on USAID’s 2020 Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment Policy submitted by the Women’s Refugee Commission
USAID invited stakeholders to submit public comments on its updated draft policy on gender equality and women’s empowerment. WRC’s submitted a public comment focusing on the critical importance of using correct human rights terminology; addressing gaps on sexual and reproductive health; including references to persons of diverse sexual orientation, gender identify and expression; and strengthening language on women and girls with disabilities, adolescent girls, and support for women’s organizations.