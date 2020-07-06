A Psychosocial Approach to Reintegration Counselling: Adapted for the East and the Horn of Africa Region | January 2020

Description:

Adapted from a document originally developed for Western and Central Africa, this guide – specifically tailored for the European Union–IOM Joint Initiative for Migrant Protection and Reintegration in the Horn of Africa – discusses the importance of a psychosocial approach to reintegration counselling. It outlines the basic counselling and communication skills necessary to conduct a successful and psychologically informed reintegration counselling interview with a returned migrant. It is a practical tool to support the reintegration counsellor during the reintegration counselling process. It does not, however, cover return counselling for specific cases, such as victims of trafficking or torture, children and others, which requires highly specific training, attitudes and precautions.

