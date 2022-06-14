Psychological Resilience amidst War, April 2022

Authors: Andrii Dryga & Nestor Cheryba

War-related threats and adversities are multi-systemic – from loss of the close ones, physical injuries, casualties of the financial resources to the deterioration of the psychological well-being and frustration. At the moment, almost everyone in Ukraine is exposed to warfare or its consequences in this way or another.

We have based our analysis on the Social Cohesion, Resilience and Reconciliation Index (SCORE)1 data collected back to 2021 among people living in the 15-kilometre areas along the Contact line of government-controlled territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. We have revealed life skills and other capacities that helped people reduce the impact of war, depression and anxiety during wartime. The following results can help understand what needs to be considered when creating programs to improve the psychosocial adaptation of people suffering from war but not directly involved in hostilities.