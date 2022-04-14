PSC Activities Monthly Brief: March 2022

MONTHLY OUTLOOK

The Kingdom of Lesotho concluded its chairship of the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) for the month of March 2022.

The Provisional Programme of Work for March 2022 was adopted on 15 February 2022, with six meetings at ambassadorial level, namely (i) an open session on youth, peace and security; (ii) reconfiguration of the AU Mission in Somalia (AMISOM); (iii) consideration of the draft Conclusions of the 1st joint retreat of the PSC and the APRM (eThekwini Conclusions); (iv) update on the operationalization of the African Standby Force (ASF); (v) consideration of policies on child protection in AU PSOs and mainstreaming child protection into APSA; and (vi) briefing on the implementation of the Pelindaba Treaty. In the course of the month, the PSC Members participated in the reflection forum on unconstitutional changes of government held in Accra, Ghana and the induction programme for the newly elected PSC Members in Maseru, Lesotho. The PSC Committee of Experts also met in preparation for the Induction Programme. It should also be noted that the PSC considered and adopted its Provisional Programme of Work for April 2022. The PSC Meetings for March 2022 were chaired by H.E. Ambassador Prof. Mafa Sejanamane, Permanent Representative to the AU.