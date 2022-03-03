PSC Activities Monthly Brief: February 2022

MONTH OUTLOOK

The Republic of Kenya, through H.E. Jean Kamau, Ambassador/Permanent Representative to the African Union (AU), served as the chairperson of the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the AU. The Provisional Programme of Work for February 2022 was adopted on 26 January 2022, with one Heads of State and Government (HoSG) level meeting on two agenda items: (i) the implementation of the Nairobi deliberations on terrorism and violent extremism in Africa; and (ii) the situation in Western Sahara; one ministerial meeting on the general discussion on urbanization, women, peace and security in Africa; two ambassadorial meetings; one meeting dedicated to considering the situations in Guinea and Sudan; the second meeting to consider the updates on the consultations on AMISOM post-2021; two field missions to South Sudan and Sudan, and two meetings of the PSC Committee of Experts.

The Provision Programme of Work was revised and the meeting of the HoSG on terrorism and violent extremism in Africa and the situation in Western Sahara; the ambassadorial meeting on the situation in Sudan; the field mission to Sudan; and the CoE meeting on the preparation for the HoSG and preparation for PSC induction were postponed. In addition, the PSC also received an update on the situation in the Horn of Africa. It should also be noted that the PSC considered and adopted its Provisional Programme of Work for March 2022.