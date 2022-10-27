Protection from violence and climate change: Policy Brief [EN/AR]

This document sets out key messages and recommendations regarding Plan International’s position on Protection from Violence and Climate Change.

These messages were developed in response to a growing need and interest in both the child protection and gender-based violence sectors on linkages to climate change, climate-induced crises and climate justice, as well as a recognition that climate change and its impacts is one of the most significant and urgent issue affecting children and young people.

The paper covers messaging across both gender-based violence and violence against children with a specific focus on girls, recognising Plan International’s work at the intersection of age and gender. The positions and recommendations in this document can be used to inform Plan International’s programming and influencing work under our Areas of Global Distinctiveness and cross-cutting issues.

It seeks to supplement existing resources in the areas of Protection from Violence and Climate Change and should be used in conjunction with these, including the position paper on Climate Change and the Rights of Children to Live Free from Violence.