Protection from sexual exploitation and abuse: 2020 mid-year review (Issue 3)

The first months of 2020 were filled with exciting and novel PSEA initiatives, despite the unprecedented restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to a halt in plans for face-to-face capacity building activities. The Ethics Office, which is the organizational focal point for PSEA, has quickly adapted to provide remote support. The following are some of the highlights of the first six months of 2020.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Regional Webinars for PSEA Focal Points. A series of regional webinars co-hosted by the Ethics Office, the NGO Unit and the respective RBx were held between April and June 2020. They were attended by over 170 employees.

COVID Guidance. To support the COVID-19 response, the Ethics Office prepared Key Considerations on PSEA - Supporting WFP’s Response to COVID-19, which was translated into French, Arabic and Spanish.

UN Implementing Partner PSEA Capacity Assessment. WFP, UNHCR, UNFPA and UNICEF developed a harmonized screening tool for partners. The draft tool was shared with Interagency Standing Committee (IASC) members for feedback and is anticipated to be rolled out in Q3 2020.

WFP PSEA Strategy (2021-2026) is being finalized. The draft strategy reflects input based on robust consultations, surveys, and internal and external collaboration.

PSEA related advice and guidance. From January to mid-July 2020, the Ethics Office has received and responded to over 140 requests for advice and guidance related to PSEA.