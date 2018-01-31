Protection Sector Update, Fiscal Year 2017

Sector Overview

Natural disasters and conflict often exacerbate the vulnerability of individuals; people must cope with threats such as sexual violence, violence in the home, separation of families, exploitative labor, and exclusion from life -saving humanitarian assistance.

USAID’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (USAID/OFDA) is at the forefront of the humanitarian community’s efforts to protect conflict - and disaster -affected communities and mitigate these potential threats . While working to minimize and resp ond to specific risks, USAID/OFDA requires partners to demonstrate their commitment to ensuring the safety of those receiving emergency assistance across all sectors of a response and in all relief programs.

In Fiscal Year (FY) 2017, USAID/OFDA provided more than $ 135 million to support protection programs, including more than $11 .1 million to 1 3 partners for global and regional protection initiatives and more than $124 million to 38 partners for protection activities in 20 countries. Worldwide, these programs have supported millions of people, providing services for child protection, psychosocial support, prevention of and response to gender -based violence (GBV), and coordination of and advocacy for protection activities