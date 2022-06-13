Protection of human rights in the context of peaceful protests during crisis situations - Report of the Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association, Clément Nyaletsossi Voule (A/HRC/50/42) [EN/AR/RU/ZH]

Human Rights Council

Fiftieth session

13 June–8 July 2022

Agenda item 3

Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, including the right to development

Summary

The present report is prepared by the Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association, pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 44/20 of 17 July 2020.

The Special Rapporteur has examined key global trends that seriously impede the protection of human rightsin the context of peaceful protestsin crisissituations. They include stigmatization, abuse of emergency measures, militarization and use of unlawful force to stifle peaceful protests, compounded by endemic impunity for serious violations. The Special Rapporteur reaffirms the importance peaceful protest has for democratic, just and peaceful society and as a means to ensure people’s voices are heard and taken into account. Based on numerous global consultations and submissions by States, law enforcement and non-State actors, the Special Rapporteur offers practical recommendations to enhance facilitation and protection of human rights during peaceful protests in crisis.