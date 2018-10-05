Protection, Gender, Inclusion and Disaster Law (Snapshot 2018)

Disasters have devastating impacts, some of which are more obvious than others. The immediate aftermath of disasters often leave behind visible destruction, damage and human suffering. Additionally, they create major economic losses and long-term effects on a country’s sustainable development outcomes. At the same time, there can be other invisible impacts that go unnoticed and unaddressed. Existing gender and power inequalities and sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) are among the somewhat ‘invisible’ risks that increase during and after disasters.

In addition, the distinct needs of marginalized groups often go unnoticed. Someone’s gender and other diversity factors, including age, ability, sexual orientation, health status, including HIV/AIDS and other chronic illnesses, social status, ethnicity, etc. shape the extent to which people are at risk and affected by emergencies. Having strong disaster laws and policies in place provides a powerful basis for managing and reducing disaster risk, as well as for enabling resilience of disaster-affected populations including those most at risk.

Although most countries have reflected international commitments on equality and equity in National Constitutions or Bills of Rights, these obligations are often not translated into Disaster Risk Management (DRM) systems. Research has found that national disaster risk management laws and policies which do contain provisions on marginalised groups, including women, are often aspirational statements without specific implementation mechanisms.

DRM frameworks often tend to focus on the importance of addressing the needs of these groups, but without ensuring active participation in decision-making processes. Women make up about 50% of the world’s population; 15% of the world’s population have disabilities and around 26% of the world’s population are under the age of 14 years old.1 If these groups are not adequately and meaningfully included in all aspects of disaster risk management, including decision-making processes, a disaster-resilient community can never be achieved.